Carbondale event gives up close look at hummingbirds

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For the past 20 years, one Carbondale resident has been hosting hummingbird-banding events.

That's when those tiny birds are given metal devices for tracking and research.

Thousands of hummingbirds have been captured and banded in our area before being set free.

The Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society are holding an event on hummingbird education this weekend.

"Hummingbirds: Everything You Need to Know" will take place Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Golconda.

For more information, call (618) 534-7870 or click here.
 

