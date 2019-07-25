Hot dog vendor speaks out after food truck ignites in flames

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A food vendor recovers at home after being hospitalized when his hot dog truck erupted into flames.

Fred Weber owns the stand HauteDawgs. He says around 4 p.m. Wednesday, one of his employees said he smelled something burning. Weber checked the propane tank inside of his truck and said he saw a flame "as big as his hand." Moments later, he says he heard a pop and flames starting shooting up.

Weber says he got burns on 20 percent of his body.

"It was pretty scary," said Weber. "It's just crazy. One, I consider myself very lucky. And two, I'm very happy that none of my employees were hurt. Those were my main concerns. You know equipment can be replaced, people can't."

Murphysboro Police say the propane tank on the truck was leaking fuel and caught fire. Weber says the fire marshal is investigating the exact cause.

Weber tells News 3 his injuries spread from his legs to his face on the left side of his body. He says he's currently undergoing treatment and plans to return to work with a new food truck, as soon as possible.