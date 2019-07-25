John A. Logan College releases audio from illegal meeting

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After more than three years, John A. Logan College releases the recording of an illegal closed-door meeting.

Brandi Husch was the student trustee on the John A. Logan College board in 2016 when the board laid off 55 employees.

"This place is completely different already. Its like walking through a funeral home," Husch said of the environment on campus as the college mulled layoffs in the meeting. "I'm the one walking through these hallways everyday. I'm the one having to see people losing their jobs and not being able to feed their families."

She posted a photo amid the budget impasse, criticizing the College of DuPage for past financial decisions, but trustee Bill Kilquist interpreted the post as an attack on the John A. Logan College board.

"You want to tell us about bad decisions? I got a whole stack of bad decisions," Kilquist said, referencing a copy of Husch's legal history

For several minutes, the attacks continued.

"What are you doing to change students' lives? Looks like a mugshot to me," Kilquist said about the photo.

Kilquist wasn't the only one. Husch said trustee Jake Rendleman criticized her for suggesting cuts elsewhere.

"I know you're young, you don't understand, you can go out and play, but I've been around," Rendleman said. "I've been around the block a few times."

Kilquist, the current board chairman, said in a statement that it was a stressful time because of the budget impasse, and he was upset by Husch's criticism of the board.

"That night I tried to defend those that had worked so hard, and had given so much to the college," said Kilquist. "If I overreacted to the point that my words offended Miss Husch or anyone else, I apologize."

He also maintains the college did nothing wrong.

"I will continue to differ with the AG's opinion that the Board was in violation of the Open Meetings Act because our discussion was about the pending personnel decisions, although perhaps not with the specificity they say was required," Kilquist said.

Husch said she doesn't think Kilquist's apology is enough.