Energy drink investors seek $800,000 from Morthland College founder

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The founder of a now-defunct college in West Frankfort faces new financial problems.

One of Tim Morthland's other business ventures was an energy drink company and a key investor who helped fund that business wants her money back.

In a complaint filed in Morthland's bankruptcy case, lawyers for the Kathy A. Young Revocable Trust said Young gave Morthland $800,000 to get DaVinci Beverages up and running in 2015.

The complaint said Morthland lied about what the money was really going to be used for and used part of it to pay the salary of a doctor he employed in his medical practice.

A judge previously discharged the potential debt, meaning Morthland would be protected from a potential lawsuit, and the complaint asks for a reversal of that decision.

Morthland's personal attorney, Aaron Hopkins, said Morthland has no comment.