Energy drink investors seek $800,000 from Morthland College foun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Energy drink investors seek $800,000 from Morthland College founder

Posted: Updated:

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The founder of a now-defunct college in West Frankfort faces new financial problems.

One of Tim Morthland's other business ventures was an energy drink company and a key investor who helped fund that business wants her money back.

In a complaint filed in Morthland's bankruptcy case, lawyers for the Kathy A. Young Revocable Trust said Young gave Morthland $800,000 to get DaVinci Beverages up and running in 2015.

The complaint said Morthland lied about what the money was really going to be used for and used part of it to pay the salary of a doctor he employed in his medical practice.

A judge previously discharged the potential debt, meaning Morthland would be protected from a potential lawsuit, and the complaint asks for a reversal of that decision.

Morthland's personal attorney, Aaron Hopkins, said Morthland has no comment.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.