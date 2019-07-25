Poshard Foundation's annual 'The Cost of Helping' event

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Dozens of people in southern Illinois are a little more mentally relaxed. Participants took advantage of a beneficial workshop to help them deal with stress and trauma.

Jo Poshard, with the Poshard Foundation, says it's important for people to have an open and honest conversation about secondary traumatic stress and compassion fatigue.

"We always try to focus on the need of the caseworkers and the agency workers and the people in the community," says Poshard.

Her foundation which advocates for kids hosted its annual training at John A. Logan College Thursday. Dozens participated in learning how to recognize stresses at work.

She adds, "Such as day care workers, police, and firefighters. So that we didn't just focus only on the people within the agency."

Dr. Matt Buckman, a licensed clinical psychologist, explained at the event that people are growing ill from their stress.

"People are leaving, people are escaping this work, because it's so challenging," says Buckman.

The World Health Organization identified "workplace burnout" as an occupational phenomenon that needs serious attention.

Buckman describes the symptoms, "Showing some irritability or not interested in the things they used to be interested in."

He says, while it's not known as a disease or a medical condition, workplace burnout is a well-defined syndrome and should be addressed.

"This happens to all of us that we get warn out, we get exhausted, we no longer have the same happiness we did at one time," says Buckman.

Both the Poshard Foundation and Buckman host free workshops like this one to help people live a stress-free life.

The Poshard Foundation says it plans to host another training event similar to this one later this year. That date as yet to be announced.