Secretary of State's office funds adult literacy programs

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Secretary of State's office will distribute $5.6 million in grant money to communities with adult literacy programs, including four communities in southern Illinois listed below.

Carterville : $30,000 for John A Logan College's "JALC AVL Makes a Difference" program

Centralia : $66,272 for Kaskaskia College's "The Reading Link"

Chester : $67,265 for the Monroe/Randolph County Literacy and Monroe/Randolph County Family Literacy programs

Fairfield : $75,670 for Frontier Community College's IECC Adult Volunteer Literacy Program

Mt. Vernon: $90,000 for Southtown Youth Programs Center and Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant Application and Penny Severns Family Literacy Grant Application programs

The money helps fund programs in workplaces and other learning centers. Volunteer teachers give lessons to adults with ninth-grade reading levels in reading, writing, math and the English language.

“An estimated 2.1 million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” Secretary of State Jesse White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 113 local literacy projects that will allow adult learners to achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”

The office states a total of 14,352 learners will be served by adult literacy programs around the state. A total of 6,086 volunteer tutors will provide training for learners putting them on the path to lifelong learning.

People interested in becoming volunteer tutors are encouraged to contact the Illinois Adult Learning Hotline at 800-321-9511.