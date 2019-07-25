Secretary of State's office funds adult literacy programs

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Secretary of State's office will distribute $5.6 million in grant money to communities with adult literacy programs, including four communities in southern Illinois.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A day for honoring veterans at the Du Quoin State Fair.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead following a crash in Jefferson County Thursday.
(WSIL) -- No big changes in local weather for a couple more days. The next chance of rain is early next week.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- National Railroad Equipment Co. (NRE) is reopening its plant in Paducah.
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York county fair appearance by the Southern rock group Confederate Railroad has been scratched after objections over its name and the use of the Confederate flag in its logo.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 and Route 146 in Alexander County will reopen to traffic Friday afternoon.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Phillip Phillips has been added to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada has returned to the Midwest adding haze to the sky, notably at sunrise and sunset.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah surveyed wind damage on the west side of Carbondale from Sunday's storms and determined it was caused by a microburst with an embedded gustnado.
