Fatal crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead following a crash in Jefferson County Thursday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard said deputies, along with Illinois State Police, responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of Log Cabin Road and East Davis Road.

Bullard said two other passengers were being treated at local hospitals.

