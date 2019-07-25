Veterans Day event at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A day for honoring veterans at the Du Quoin State Fair.

The third annual Veterans Day event will take place on August 25th.

Last year, nearly 100-150 attendees showed up, but this year, organizers are expecting closer to 200.

Activities include a benefits expo, drill team competition , live music, and a free lunch for veterans and their immediate family.

Gay Eisenhauer, who is helping to plan the event, say attendees look forward to connecting with old friends and making new ones.

"You get to sit around and talk and get to meet new veterans get to hear their story," Eisenhauer says. "And then we have speakers that come and share their stories as they are veterans too, and it's just a good camaraderie for veterans."

Following the event, there will be a Veterans Day parade around the fairgrounds. Governor Pritzker and his wife are expected to be in attendance.

