$70,000 in repairs for Du Quoin City Hall

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The city of Du Quoin is ready to begin $70,000 worth of repairs to city hall.

On April 29, police say a minor was driving under the influence when he ran into city hall.

The 17 year old also hit a pedestrian sending that person to the hospital.

When the crash took place, Mayor Guy Alongi told News 3, it was startling.

"Had just opened my door and sat down, turned my computer on and it was just like a bomb had gone off," Along said in April.

The building has been boarded up ever since. Now, Alongi says the city has been working with the insurance company to get repairs settled. The hang up has to do with a support beam.

Initially, an assessor under-estimated the cost to replace the beam. But, Alongi says, that will be the most expensive part and will cost around $35,000.

"Basically, they're going to have to go down below the foundation," the mayor explains. "They're going to have to take the beam out."

Other expenses include replacing the carpet and installing new windows.

"From time to time, we have children in our city hall on the floor and there is no way that you can get the shard glass out of the carpet," Alongi says. "There will be three new windows put in, those are relatively easy to put in."

However, Alongi adds, the beam prevented the driver from crashing through the building and hurting other bystanders, as well as, more damage to the building.

The mayor says things should be settled with the insurance company in the coming days, and he expects repairs to be finished by the end of September.