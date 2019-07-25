$70,000 in repairs for Du Quoin City Hall

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Dozens of people took a stress management workshop at John A. Logan College.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The city of Du Quoin is ready to begin $70,000 worth of repairs to city hall.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Secretary of State's office will distribute $5.6 million in grant money to communities with adult literacy programs, including five communities in southern Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- An SIU professor is at a St. Louis area hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a domestic incident in Marion.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A day for honoring veterans at the Du Quoin State Fair.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead following a crash in Jefferson County Thursday.
(WSIL) -- No big changes in local weather for a couple more days. The next chance of rain is early next week.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- National Railroad Equipment Co. (NRE) is reopening its plant in Paducah.
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York county fair appearance by the Southern rock group Confederate Railroad has been scratched after objections over its name and the use of the Confederate flag in its logo.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 and Route 146 in Alexander County will reopen to traffic Friday afternoon.
