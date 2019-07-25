Ameren Illinois bolstering service to two Williamson County comm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ameren Illinois bolstering service to two Williamson County communities

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Ameren is improving its service to the Cambria - Carterville area. 

The power company is implementing infrastructure to tie the area into one of Herrin’s substations to be used as a back up power source. 

New power poles are being installed, along with more than five miles of higher capacity power lines that Ameren says will be better suited for a future with more plugged-in gadgets, including electric vehicles. 

Brian Bretsch, spokesman for Ameren Illinois, says the company is trying to plan for those future products. 

“Part of our game plan for Ameren Illinois is, not only do we look a year out into the future, but we have five, ten, and even twenty year plans, for Williamson County and for our entire service territory.”

The project should be completed in October. Ameren says it has no plans to turn off power to any homes, but residents should update their contact information with the company in case Ameren needs to notify them of a planned outage. 

Ameren says you can call 1-800-755-5000 to make sure your information is current. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.