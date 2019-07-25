Ameren Illinois bolstering service to two Williamson County communities

(WSIL) -- Ameren is improving its service to the Cambria - Carterville area.

The power company is implementing infrastructure to tie the area into one of Herrin’s substations to be used as a back up power source.

New power poles are being installed, along with more than five miles of higher capacity power lines that Ameren says will be better suited for a future with more plugged-in gadgets, including electric vehicles.

Brian Bretsch, spokesman for Ameren Illinois, says the company is trying to plan for those future products.

“Part of our game plan for Ameren Illinois is, not only do we look a year out into the future, but we have five, ten, and even twenty year plans, for Williamson County and for our entire service territory.”

The project should be completed in October. Ameren says it has no plans to turn off power to any homes, but residents should update their contact information with the company in case Ameren needs to notify them of a planned outage.

Ameren says you can call 1-800-755-5000 to make sure your information is current.