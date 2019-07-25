Women's Health & Rejuvenation Party

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Crossroads Community Hospital is celebrating women's health with a party.

The two-day event is at Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon on Friday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will spend time rotating through five different themed while learning from Crossroad's surgeons and providers. There will be appetizers, desserts, adult mixed drinks, shopping, and gifts.

Kelly Cook of Crossroads Community Hospital says it's a great way for women to relax and learn about their health.

Tickets are $10 and participants must be 21 or older.

For tickets call 618-214-1378 or click here or visit the event's Facebook page.

Watch the video above to see the interview with Kelly Cook.