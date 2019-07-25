Girlfriend: Mexican man pulled from car in Missouri deported - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girlfriend: Mexican man pulled from car in Missouri deported

Posted:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The girlfriend of the Mexican national whose arrest was featured in a Facebook Live video that showed federal officers breaking his car window says he was deported to Mexico.

Cheyenne Hoyt tells Kansas City media that Florencio Millan-Vazquez called Wednesday evening to say he had been flown to Brownsville, Texas, and then taken to Matamoros, Mexico.

Federal immigration officers trying to arrest Millan-Vazquez on Monday smashed a car window and dragged him from the vehicle in front of Hoyt and their two young children. Millan-Vazquez was in the U.S. illegally and asked that the agents show him a warrant before he would get out of the car. The agents didn't show a warrant.

Hoyt said he is a chef and family man who never caused trouble. Immigration officials said he re-entered the country twice after being voluntarily deported in 2011.

