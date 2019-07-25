NRE reopening Paducah plant

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- National Railroad Equipment Co. (NRE) is reopening its plant in Paducah.

The Mt. Vernon based company manufactures locomotives and locomotive parts.

NRE cites a rebounding rail industry and an increase in work orders in its decision to reopen the 45,000 square foot plant.

"We are very excited to be able to reopen the Paducah plant," said Steven Beal, President of NRE. "The Paducah plant and its employees have a nearly 100-year history of providing quality locomotive products and services. Our goal since we shuttered it two years ago has always been to bring it back online and to get our employees back to work. Paducah will be a key component of the future of our company, and we look forward to growing together."



"Greater Paducah Economic Development is excited that NRE Locomotive has reopened their business in Paducah," says Glen Anderson of Greater Paducah Economic Development. "We are excited to be working with them as they add good-paying jobs to our community. We look forward to their success as they grow and impact the economy of Paducah in a positive way."

NRE is hiring. Visit the company's website for more information.

