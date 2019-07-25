Good rut to be stuck in - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Good rut to be stuck in

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Summer doldrums often refer to an extended period of same or similar weather every day.  In a normal year that weather would be heat and oppressive humidity.  This round is cooler than normal with lower humidity and just a few clouds.  We will be stuck in this rut :-) for another couple of days before the next chance of rain/storms arrives early next week.

Jim has an update on the chance of rain next week on News 3 this evening. 

