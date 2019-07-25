Country band Confederate Railroad nixed from another fair

WSIL - No big changes in local weather for a couple more days. Next chance of rain is early next week. ...
WSIL - No big changes in local weather for a couple more days. Next chance of rain is early next week. ...
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York county fair appearance by the Southern rock group Confederate Railroad has been scratched after objections over its name and the use of the Confederate flag in its logo.
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York county fair appearance by the Southern rock group Confederate Railroad has been scratched after objections over its name and the use of the Confederate flag in its logo.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 and Route 146 in Alexander County will reopen to traffic Friday afternoon.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 and Route 146 in Alexander County will reopen to traffic Friday afternoon.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Phillip Phillips has been added to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Phillip Phillips has been added to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada has returned to the Midwest adding haze to the sky, notably at sunrise and sunset.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada has returned to the Midwest adding haze to the sky, notably at sunrise and sunset.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah surveyed wind damage on the west side of Carbondale from Sunday's storms and determined it was caused by a microburst with an embedded gustnado.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah surveyed wind damage on the west side of Carbondale from Sunday's storms and determined it was caused by a microburst with an embedded gustnado.
WSIL -- There are four animals in need of a forever home in this addition of Pets of the Week.
WSIL -- There are four animals in need of a forever home in this addition of Pets of the Week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage while the "nice" weather sticks around because it's late July and the heat and humidity is never too far away.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage while the "nice" weather sticks around because it's late July and the heat and humidity is never too far away.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro food vendor was sent to the hospital with burns, after his hot dog truck erupted in flames.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro food vendor was sent to the hospital with burns, after his hot dog truck erupted in flames.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- First responders in Alexander County are battling more than just flames when they respond to calls.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- First responders in Alexander County are battling more than just flames when they respond to calls.