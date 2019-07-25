Route 3 and Route 146 to reopen Friday afternoon

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 and Route 146 in Alexander County will reopen to traffic Friday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 3 near McClure and Route 146 to East Cape Girardeau will reopen at 2 p.m. Friday.

Crews have been working to clear debris and inspect the roads for damage from the flooding.

Route 3 will remain closed from south of the intersection with Route 146 to Gale until flood waters recede.

