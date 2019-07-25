Aldermen introduce measure to strengthen sanctuary policy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Aldermen introduce measure to strengthen sanctuary policy

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago aldermen have introduced a measure to strengthen the city's sanctuary policy by removing exceptions where authorities can share information with federal immigration officials.

The proposal would remove carve-outs in Chicago's Welcoming City allows police to share information on immigrants living in the country illegally who face criminal charges or appear in the city's gang database.

Backers say activists say that issues of immigration are separate from the criminal justice system.

Sponsor Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said Thursday at a news conference that the measure will help make Chicago the most immigrant-friendly nationwide and it ensure immigrants aren't afraid to call police. He says it's needed especially as President Donald Trump's aggressive enforcement policies have targeted immigrants.

Trump has often criticized cities like Chicago that have sanctuary policies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.