Parson names Cumpton as new Missouri adjutant general - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson names Cumpton as new Missouri adjutant general

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man with 26 years of military service will be the Missouri National Guard's new adjutant general.

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced Col. Levon Cumpton will become the state's senior military officer beginning Aug. 2.

Col. Cumpton is an Army Ranger and combat veteran with five deployments abroad. He earned the Combat Action Badge, a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

He also has served in numerous National Guard activations during emergencies and disasters in Missouri.

Cumpton, a Missouri native, earned a master's degree as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force War College.

He will succeed Maj. Gen. Stephen Danner, who has announced his retirement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.