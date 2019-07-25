Phillip Phillips completes Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Phillip Phillips has been added to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup.

The "Home" singer will take the stage Friday, August 30.

"We have been working hard to fill this final headliner spot for months, said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "Being able to book a musician like Phillip Phillips really rounds out a great seven days of musical talent on the grandstand stage."

Tickets for Phillip Phillips go on sale Friday, July 26. All other grandstand concerts are on sale now. The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 23 - September 2.



Saturday, August 24: All-American Rejects

Tier 3- $24

Tier 2- $27

Tier 1- $30

Sunday, August 25: Wynonna and The Big Noise

Tier 3 - $14

Tier 2 - $17

Tier 1 - $20

Monday, August 26: Matthew West with Leanna Crawford

Tier 3- $8

Tier 2- $10

Tier 1- $12

Tuesday, August 27: Shenandoah and Restless Heart

Tier 3 - $14

Tier 2 - $17

Tier 1 - $20



Wednesday, August 28: LANCO with Gabby Barrett, and Murphy 500

Tier 3 - $15

Tier 2 - $18

Tier 1 - $25

Thursday, August 29: Whitey Morgan with Cody Canada and the Departed, and We Got It Covered

Tier 3 - $15

Tier 2 - $18

Tier 1 - $25

Friday, August 30: Phillip Phillips

Tier 3- $20

Tier 2- $20

Tier 1- $28

