Phillip Phillips completes Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Phillip Phillips completes Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Phillip Phillips has been added to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup. 

The "Home" singer will take the stage Friday, August 30.

"We have been working hard to fill this final headliner spot for months, said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "Being able to book a musician like Phillip Phillips really rounds out a great seven days of musical talent on the grandstand stage." 

Tickets for Phillip Phillips go on sale Friday, July 26. All other grandstand concerts are on sale now. The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 23 - September 2. 


Saturday, August 24: All-American Rejects
Tier 3- $24
Tier 2- $27
Tier 1- $30 

Sunday, August 25: Wynonna and The Big Noise
Tier 3 - $14
Tier 2 - $17
Tier 1 - $20 

Monday, August 26: Matthew West with Leanna Crawford
Tier 3- $8
Tier 2- $10
Tier 1- $12 

Tuesday, August 27: Shenandoah and Restless Heart
Tier 3 - $14
Tier 2 - $17
Tier 1 - $20
 
Wednesday, August 28: LANCO with Gabby Barrett, and Murphy 500
Tier 3 - $15
Tier 2 - $18
Tier 1 - $25 

Thursday, August 29: Whitey Morgan with Cody Canada and the Departed, and We Got It Covered
Tier 3 - $15
Tier 2 - $18
Tier 1 - $25 

Friday, August 30: Phillip Phillips
Tier 3- $20
Tier 2- $20
Tier 1- $28
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.