Police: 3 teen girls arrested in beating of 15-year-old girl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 3 teen girls arrested in beating of 15-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police in Chicago have arrested three teenage girls in the beating of a 15-year-old special needs girl that was recorded on cellphone video and shared online.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) tweeted Thursday that the suspects face aggravated battery and mob action charges. The girls are 13, 14 and 15.

The video shows people beating the girl as she screams. The girl waives her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers, then falls to the ground, crying, as people nearby laugh.

The video was shared online by a person who wrote that she was a friend of the girl.

Police spokesman Jose Jara said Wednesday that the girl was treated at a hospital and released. Jara said she told detectives that she was sexually assaulted in a separate incident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.