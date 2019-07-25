Man shot by Kansas City police facing drug, weapons charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shot by Kansas City police facing drug, weapons charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man who was shot by police during a narcotics sting is charged with several drug and weapons charges.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 30-year-old Kenyon Harrington, who was shot Monday during a drug investigation.

Prosecutors say Harrington tried to ram police vehicles when officers tried to arrest him in downtown Kansas City. Harrington was also charged with resisting arrest.

The Kansas City Star reports court documents say when Harrington couldn't flee, he got out of the car and pointed a gun at the officers. One of the officers shot Harrington.

Police say an undercover narcotics detective arranged to meet a man he has previously bought cocaine from for another buy on Monday. The man later was identified as Harrington.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Harrington.

