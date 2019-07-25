Mexican man accused in dairy abuse in US immigration custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mexican man accused in dairy abuse in US immigration custody

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) - A man accused of abusing calves at an Indiana dairy farm that's a popular agritourism destination is in federal immigration custody.

Newton County jail officers transferred 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on July 19 after he posted bond.

ICE spokeswoman Nicole Alberico tells the Journal & Courier that the Mexican national will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of accusations that he's in the country illegally.

Gardozo-Vasquez is one of three former Fair Oaks Farms employees accused of abusing calves at the farm about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Chicago.

They were charged with felony torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and misdemeanor animal cruelty after an animal rights group released undercover video showing calves being thrown, kicked and otherwise abused by workers.

