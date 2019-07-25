Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua

STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting that he used a BB gun to fatally shoot his neighbor's Chihuahua.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 68-year-old Marvin Seek was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to misdemeanor animal abuse.

Charging documents says a public works employee called Strafford police in June 2018 after witnessing Seek shooting a dog with a BB gun and then putting the dog's remains in a trash bag. Seek told police he shot the dog in the rear to scare it away because it was barking at his daughter but instead the dog died.

The witness disputed Seek's account that the dog was being aggressive.

