Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Elk hunting could return to Missouri next year but on a very limited scale.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Department of Conservation suggests in a draft set of rules published this week that it may initially only award five elk hunting permits through a lottery system.

Elk once were common in the state but were eradicated by the end of the Civil War. There were reintroduced in 2011, and the herd now totals around 175 animals. Officials say the small number of permits eventually could grow to as many as 30 if current reproduction rates push the number of elk in the state to more than 400.

The plan has received initial approval from the Missouri Conservation Commission and is now in the public comment stage.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.