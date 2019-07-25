Police: Kentucky husband, wife killed in domestic dispute - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Kentucky husband, wife killed in domestic dispute

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a domestic dispute left two people dead in what may be a murder-suicide.

News outlets reports 54-year-old Donna J. Hollon and 51-year-old Larry W. Hollon were both fatally shot Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernis Napier says authorities received a call about a domestic dispute. The incident appeared to be a murder-suicide. Larry Hollon was dead at the scene and Donna Hollon was transported to the hospital, where she died from her wounds.

The couple's daughter, 18-year-old Daisy Hollon, also was hospitalized with apparent minor injuries.

An autopsy to determine official causes of death was scheduled Thursday.

State police also are investigating similar deaths in Bremen. They say Jon Tracy Markwell appears to have shot his wife, Darcy Markwell, on Friday before turning the gun on himself.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.