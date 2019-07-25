Deaths in St. Louis investigated as double-homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deaths in St. Louis investigated as double-homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in St. Louis as a double-homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers found the bodies Wednesday. Police say the man was in his mid-40s and the woman in her mid-30s. Their names weren't immediately released.

Capt. Shawn Dace says police haven't yet identified a suspect. Dace says the dead man lived in the building.

