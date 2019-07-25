Smoke from Canadian wildfires returns to the Midwest

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada has returned to the Midwest adding haze to the sky, notably at sunrise and sunset.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah surveyed wind damage on the west side of Carbondale from Sunday's storms and determined it was caused by a microburst with an embedded gustnado.
WSIL -- There are four animals in need of a forever home in this addition of Pets of the Week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage while the "nice" weather sticks around because it's late July and the heat and humidity is never too far away.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro food vendor was sent to the hospital with burns, after his hot dog truck erupted in flames.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- First responders in Alexander County are battling more than just flames when they respond to calls.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Manufacturers' Association visited the Intertape Polymer Group, or IPG, plant in Carbondale Wednesday, to highlight the success and importance of manufacturing in the state.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, July 29th crews will shut down City Lake Road at the City Lake Spillway.
TUNNEL HILL (WSIL) -- 14 months ago, a group of people living on a gravel road paid the Johnson County Highway Department to make substantial improvements.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Some of the first steps toward flooding recovery efforts are taking place in Alexander County.
