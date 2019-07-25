Smoke from Canadian wildfires returns to the Midwest

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada has returned to the Midwest adding haze to the sky, notably at sunrise and sunset.

These wildfires have been raging across the Canadian prairies and Ontario and as the jetstream carved a big dip across the eastern U.S. this week, it has sent some of the smoke trapped high in the atmosphere spilling across the border.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has returned and it's adding a bit of color to our sunrise this morning pic.twitter.com/J6m9SOlODS — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) July 25, 2019

This is not the first time this has occurred this year. Back in May, smoke from different wildfires in Canada also could be seen over the skies of the Midwest for several days.

While the smoke can cause air quality problems, this is so high in the atmosphere, it should not be a concern in our region.