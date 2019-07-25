Carbondale storm damage determined to be microburst and gustnado

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah surveyed wind damage on the west side of Carbondale from Sunday's storms and determined it was caused by a microburst with an embedded gustnado.

Maximum winds were estimated to be 85 miles per hour which resulted in extensive tree damage, blew shingles off a home, removed a carport from the front of a house, blew over several crated ATVs, and broke a power pole.

Damage was confined to an area of around a half mile in length near Route 13 and New Era Road. The gustnado was determined to have occurred on the southeast side of the damage path mainly along New Era Road.

Microbursts are intense downdrafts that occur over a small area as the result of a thunderstorm. They are caused by the rapid cooling of air in a thunderstorm quickly coming down to the ground. Wind speeds can be well over 60 miles per hour.

A gustnado is a short-lived rotating column of air often found along the downdrafts or outflow boundaries associated with stronger thunderstorms. While not technically considered to be tornadoes, they can produce winds as strong as EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes.