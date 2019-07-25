Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A teenage girl alleges in a lawsuit that a suburban Kansas City school district blamed her after she alleged she was raped at a middle school.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed this month says an assistant principal at Bernard Campbell Middle School told the girl's mother that her daughter got "herself raped" and accused the girl of disobeying the school's policy against public displays of affection.

The suit says the sexual assault happened in December 2017 in a boy's bathroom, and that the girl's attacker had been suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting another student on school grounds weeks earlier.

Lee's Summit police say officers investigated, but that prosecutors declined to file charges. The attorney for the Lee's Summit school district says he can't comment on the pending litigation.

