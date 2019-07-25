The string of pleasant weather continues, but warmer air moves i - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The string of pleasant weather continues, but warmer air moves in for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage while the "nice" weather sticks around because it's late July and the heat and humidity is never too far away. We'll enjoy another very nice day by July standards with temperatures in the mid 80s and humidity remaining in check for at least one more day.

High pressure has dominated the weather since Tuesday keeping cool, dry air around along with mostly sunny skies. By Friday, high pressure will shift to the east coast and winds locally will turn back out of the south. Southerly winds will signal a bump in the temperature and a bump in the humidity through the weekend. 

A weak upper-level disturbance will pass overhead on Friday likely resulting in an increase in cloud cover. By Saturday and Sunday, sunshine returns, but temperatures will warm back to around 90 degrees.

The next rain chance arrives in the early part of next week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

