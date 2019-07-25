Central Illinois city gets $2.3M for low-emission buses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois



PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois city is receiving over $2.3 million in federal grants to upgrade its fleet of buses to make them more environmentally friendly.

Illinois members of Congress announced on Wednesday that the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District will use the money to purchase zero- and lower-emissions buses.

The general manager of the Peoria-area transportation system, Doug Roelfs, says electric buses bought with the money will be help modernize the city's aging fleet and help achieve the goal of making the entire agency more "environmentally conscious."

The funds come from an emissions program under the Federal Transit Administration. The grants enable state and local authorities to buy more environmentally sound buses, as well as to acquire, lease or build support facilities.

