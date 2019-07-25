ComEd accepting claims for losses during power outage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ComEd accepting claims for losses during power outage

CHICAGO (AP) - Commonwealth Edison customers in northern Illinois who lost power for much of June 30 after storms moved across the area can file claims for any financial loss suffered as a result.

During the height of the storm, utility spokesman John Schoen said about 99,000 customers were without power. In announcing the acceptance of financial loss claims, ComEd said such a filing does not automatically mean they will meet the criteria for reimbursement.

Schoen says those intending to file claims must have documentation, such as original receipts, photographs, repair invoices or other documentation of actual damages incurred. He adds claims can include spoiled food.

Official say those seeking more information on the claims process can visit the ComEd website, where customers can download a claim form.

