New on-land Gary casino targeted for opening at end of 2020

GARY, Ind. (AP) - The owner of a northwestern Indiana casino is targeting the end of next year to complete its move from Lake Michigan to an on-land location in Gary.

Executives of Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment say they hope to start construction this year on currently vacant land along Interstate 80/94 and open the new casino on Dec. 31, 2020.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Gary Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the casino project. Spectacle's plans include building a hotel and parking garage within two or three years.

Spectacle reached a deal this month to switch from the current Majestic Star casino names to Hard Rock Casino Gary. Spectacle vice president John Keeler says Hard Rock's management of the casino will help it compete with planned new Chicago casinos.

