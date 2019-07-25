Murray State offering 3 new academic programs this fall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murray State offering 3 new academic programs this fall

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Murray State University says it is offering three new academic programs this fall.

The school says in a statement that the new programs are part of its commitment to providing modern courses that incorporate real-world experience so that graduating students are ready for the workforce. The new programs include culture and language studies, human services and cybersecurity management.

The university says students can earn bachelor's degrees in all three programs. Human services will be an online offering and the cybersecurity program will be part of the school's new Center for Computer and Information Technology.

