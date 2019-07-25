Hot dog stand vendor burned after truck erupts in flames

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro food vendor was sent to the hospital with burns, after his hot dog truck erupted in flames.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- First responders in Alexander County are battling more than just flames when they respond to calls.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Manufacturers' Association visited the Intertape Polymer Group, or IPG, plant in Carbondale Wednesday, to highlight the success and importance of manufacturing in the state.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, July 29th crews will shut down City Lake Road at the City Lake Spillway.
TUNNEL HILL (WSIL) -- 14 months ago, a group of people living on a gravel road paid the Johnson County Highway Department to make substantial improvements.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Some of the first steps toward flooding recovery efforts are taking place in Alexander County.
JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Johnson County officials say sales tax revenue has dropped significantly the past several months.
CARBONDALE (WSIL ) -- New research finds there are benefits to giving women a year supply of birth control pills instead of just three months at a time.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Portions of Route 3 and Route 146 could reopen by the end of Friday.
PADUCAH, Ky. (July 24, 2019) – Engineers for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are continuing to make progress on repairs to the U.S. 51 road levee north of Wickliffe in Ballard County.
