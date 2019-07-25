Hot dog stand vendor burned after truck erupts in flames - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hot dog stand vendor burned after truck erupts in flames

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro food vendor was sent to the hospital with burns, after his hot dog truck erupted in flames.

Murphysboro Police say it happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Walnut Street near the KFC.

The propane tank on the truck was leaking fuel, caught fire, and neighbors said they heard what sounded like an explosion.

The vendor, who was standing nearby, suffered burns and was taken to St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.

HauteDawgs posted on its Facebook page a comment from Frederick Weber, who's profile lists him as a partner of the stand. He appeared to have a sense of humor about the situation, writing "the name of the next cart, Flaming Freddy's."

No other people or buildings were harmed.

