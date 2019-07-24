Floodwaters delay firefighters in Alexander County

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- First responders in Alexander County are battling more than just flames when they respond to calls.

They must first flight floodwaters.

Crews had to call in back up to help get to a house fire in McClure.

During the call, it took East Cape Girardeau nearly 30 minutes to get to McClure when it normally takes 15.

With Route 3 and 146 closed, they had to take the levee road to respond to the call.

The homeowner said he's just thankful they eventually got there.

Thomas Eaves came home Tuesday night to his house up in flames.

"I came home and the whole sky was lit up and all I could see was lights and smoke," Eaves said. "When I got here they were chopping at the very end of it to put everything out."

Eaves said he was at a friends house playing cards when the fire started.

"Everybody was out here and they thought I was in the trailer," Eaves said. "It scares you on how your life can change like that."

Eaves has lived on Virginia Street in McClure for two years. Before that, he was out on the streets.

"He (his landlord) told me that as long as I took care of the property, I can stay here," Eaves said. "This place gave me somewhere to live."

McClure East Cape Fire Protection District Chief Riley Webb said they got the call just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, but part of their crew had a delay.

"That's one of the drawbacks for having the flood right now," Webb said. "We had mutual aid coming in to help us with that from Horseshoe Lake."

Webb said it took East Cape at least twice as long to get to McClure, so they had to call for help from another department.

"Which really delayed them a whole lot because they can't fly down that levee," Webb said. "They have to take it easy so they don't tear up the equipment."

This isn't the first time the fire protection district has had to call in back-up.

"Cape has been coming across to assist East Cape when they have a fire," Webb said.

Webb said their fire truck holds 2,000 gallons of water which is too much for the levee to handle.

"It's really too heavy to take down the levee so we use Cape Girardeau for that kind of situation," Webb said.

Webb said the delay of the East Cape unit did not stop the local firefighters from fighting the blaze.

As for Eaves, even though he lost everything, he said his cats are okay and so is he.

"I just thank God I got my life," Eaves said. "When you put your heart into a place like this, it takes a minute to get over it."

Webb said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Eaves said his landlord did contact the American Red Cross and they are waiting to hear how they will help him.