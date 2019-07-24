Health officials say Illinois affected in fennel seed recall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Health officials say Illinois affected in fennel seed recall

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Public health officials say Illinois is among 24 states affected by a recall of fennel seed products over possible Salmonella contamination.

Mountain Rose Herbs of Eugene, Oregon, is recalling all sizes of its fennel seed, ranging from 4 ounces to 50 pounds. The product was sold online, at retail shops and distributed to vitamin and health food stores in two dozen states.

Customers should not consume the seeds and can return the products for a full refund from Mountain Rose Herbs.

The Kane County Health Department says salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems, young children or elderly people. Others may experience diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.