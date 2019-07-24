Du Quoin City Lake Spillway to close for road work - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Du Quoin City Lake Spillway to close for road work

Posted: Updated:

DU QUOIN (WSIL) --  Drivers in Du Quoin will need to find a detour, due to a road closure next week.

Beginning Monday, July 29th crews will shut down City Lake Road at the City Lake Spillway.

Road work will continue until Friday, August 2nd.

City leaders say this is a full road closure and there will be no through traffic, so please plan accordingly.

The City of Du Quoin would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation during the course of this project.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.