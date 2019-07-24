Du Quoin City Lake Spillway to close for road work

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Drivers in Du Quoin will need to find a detour, due to a road closure next week.

Beginning Monday, July 29th crews will shut down City Lake Road at the City Lake Spillway.

Road work will continue until Friday, August 2nd.

City leaders say this is a full road closure and there will be no through traffic, so please plan accordingly.

The City of Du Quoin would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation during the course of this project.