Tunnel Hill residents wait more than a year for road work

TUNNEL HILL (WSIL) -- 14 months ago, a group of people living on a gravel road paid the Johnson County Highway Department to make substantial improvements.

Carl Crawford is one of the property owners near Larkins Creek Lane in Tunnel Hill, a road that's roughly two miles of nothing but gravel, not too far away from Interstate 24.

"At one point, the potholes were so deep that if you didn't avoid them and hit them with a vehicle, you could knock your alignments out on your car, damage your tires."

Crawford said whenever there's a lot of rain, the gravel washes away, making the road that much more dangerous. When it's dry, dust from the rocks becomes a nuisance.

Crawford and several of his neighbors raised more than $19,000 to pay the highway department to oil and chip the road and make it wider, along with other work.

"We put forth the money, took our time to talk to all the neighbors and collect it, and here we are, 14 months later, sitting in the same boat or shape we were in back then," Crawford said.

Crews have been out recently clearing trees, but Crawford said they haven't done much more than that.

Johnson County Board Chairman Gary Brumley said the highway department is short staffed and overworked.

"We're covering over 400 miles of road here in the county, and that's a lot of miles to maintain and be able to do everything else," Brumley said.

He also said the amount of rain the area has seen has also delayed matters, but the work should be done by the end of the year.

"If I was looking at it from the other side and I invested my money to have my roads oiled and chipped, I can see their issue," Brumley said. "But it's also something I want them to understand also, the manpower and the weather conditions became a factor, otherwise it would've been completed by this time."

Crawford said the highway department initially promised to finish the work by the end of last year, so he doesn't have faith that county officials will keep their word this time around.

"I just don't think they're going to complete it. They're putting it off," Crawford said.