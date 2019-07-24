Possible funding for Miller City road repairs

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Some of the first steps toward flooding recovery efforts are taking place in Alexander County.

On Wednesday, federal, state and county officials took a look at damage to Miller City Road.

Jeff Denny, county engineer, says this is the worst condition that he's seen the roadway following flooding.

The issue stems from a breach in Len Small Levee in 2016, which was built to protect the area from the Mississippi river when it rises.

"It just flows straight across the road," Denny explains. "When you put a third of the Mississippi river across your road, it's going to look like this."

Miller City Road has parts of it washed away, debris liked downed tree limbs scattered across it, and pavement chipping off.

To make repairs, the county is trying to apply for funds through the federal highway administration's emergency repair program.

Officials with the Illinois Department and the federal highway administration toured the area with Denny.

"They have to come and look at the damage and kind of verify what you've got going on and that you are meeting their eligibility," Denny says.

However, time is ticking. Construction has to be complete 180 days after the Governor issued a State disaster Proclamation for Alexander county, which was on May 8th.

"That poses a problem for us," Denny explains. "The problem is, then they only pay for 75% of your project, if it's not completed in that time frame."

This means that road repairs would have to be finished by the beginning of November to get full funding.

"Just be patients with us, and hopefully at some point, we'll get the road rested back to the way it was," Denny adds.