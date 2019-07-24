Group highlights success of southern Illinois manufacturing

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Manufacturers' Association visited the Intertape Polymer Group, or IPG, plant in Carbondale Wednesday, to highlight the success and importance of manufacturing in the state.

Mark Denzler, President and CEO of Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, says manufacturing is strong in southern Illinois.

“All told in southern Illinois, there’s more than 40,000 people working in or around manufacturing,” Denzler said.

Aaron Christ, Operations Manager at IPG, says his team has also seen growth.

“The facility here in Carbondale has been growing, and we have added employees to the workforce here,” Christ said.?

Denzler says many manufacturers are struggling to find employees.

“We’re at Intertape Polymer today, and they struggle to find manufacturing workers just like every other company does. Half of the workforce is getting ready to retire in the next ten to fifteen years, so we need 300,000 men and women to join the manufacturing sector over the next decade,” Denzler said.

He adds that peoples perception of factory work often contributes to that.

“People think of it dark, dirty, and dangerous, what it was like thirty or forty years ago, but today’s factories, are modern, they’re high tech, they’re clean, they’re advanced, there’s a lot of robotics and automation, so they’re cool jobs, but most people don’t have that perception,” Denzler said.

IPG is working to change that perception by developing internal initiatives focusing on goals like safety.

“An employee coming to work here at IPG will certainly be in an environment and culture of balance to those key priorities and initiatives,” Christ said.

Manufacturing companies like IPG are also affording their employees a comfortable living.

“The opportunities in the facility here are great jobs, great paying jobs. The conditions in the plant are very nice,” Christ said.

“These are good middle class jobs, so these are the kinds of jobs we need in our communities, because when you work in manufacturing, you can buy a new car, you can send your child to college, you can take a vacation, you can live the American dream," Denzler said.

The Illinois Manufacturers' Association says manufacturing jobs impact more than just those who perform them.

“Manufacturing has the single largest multiplier effect both in jobs and in economic output, so the more manufacturing we have, the better it is for the community," Denzler said.