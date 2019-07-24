Sales tax revenues drop in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Johnson County officials say sales tax revenue has dropped significantly the past several months.

Between December 2018 and April 2019, the board reports a decline of $6,262 compared to the same period last year.

Every month saw a year-to-year decline except for March, which saw an increase of $438.

The county instituted a one-percent sales tax in 2016 to pay for a new courthouse. On average, the county collects $36,373 per month.

Johnson County Board Chairman Gary Brumley said the county doesn't have enough money to completely fund the courthouse project yet.

"A lot of people say oh, the county is collecting all this money and doing this and doing that. It takes a lot of money to operate, and the burden on the taxpayer, we don't want," Brumley said. "And that's why I'm concerned."

Brumley said he's also concerned about revenues dropping even more once the county sees numbers from after the recent gas tax hike took effect.