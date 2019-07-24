Repairs on U.S. 51 road levee expected to be completed in 10 days

PADUCAH, Ky. (July 24, 2019) – Engineers for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are continuing to make progress on repairs to the U.S. 51 road levee north of Wickliffe in Ballard County.

Traffic along U.S. 51 has been restricted to one lane around the clock near mile marker 6 between Wickliffe and the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge. The lane restriction has been in place since July 16, when cracks appeared along the shoulder of the levee and along the edge of the pavement. The problem has been attributed to elevated river levels over an extended period.

In 1997, extensive flooding created an issue with the levee. After that event, KYTC engineers had to reinforce about a ¼ mile section of the levee just off the north end of the Mile Long Bridge over Willow Slough. The section requiring repairs following this round of extended flooding is along about a 300 ft. section immediately north of the section repaired in 1997.

"We've had to wait for floodwaters to drop and for the levee shoulder to dry before we could mount a more aggressive repair effort," said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. "With the levee drying out, we are now able to haul rip-rap and additional materials to repair the levee shoulder where cracking has been observed."

Poat estimates it will take about another 10 days to complete necessary repairs. In the meantime, traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane.

The work zone with one-lane traffic along the U.S. 51 levee is about 1 mile south of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge. Motorists are advised to be alert for message boards providing information on the work zone configuration. Motorists should use appropriate caution and be prepared to encounter KYTC personnel on-site controlling alternating traffic flow along the one-lane section.

This work zone lane restriction will likely remain in place around the clock until repairs to the levee are nearing completion.

Approximately 4,700 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 51 between Wickliffe, Ky., and Cairo in an average day.