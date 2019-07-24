Portions of Routes 3 and 146 could reopen this week

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Portions of Route 3 and Route 146 could reopen by the end of Friday.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Portions of Route 3 and Route 146 could reopen by the end of Friday.
PADUCAH, Ky. (July 24, 2019) – Engineers for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are continuing to make progress on repairs to the U.S. 51 road levee north of Wickliffe in Ballard County.
PADUCAH, Ky. (July 24, 2019) – Engineers for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are continuing to make progress on repairs to the U.S. 51 road levee north of Wickliffe in Ballard County.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Twenty-five people listed on the state's lifelong sex offender registry are suing to have their names removed, arguing that it is unconstitutionally cruel.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Twenty-five people listed on the state's lifelong sex offender registry are suing to have their names removed, arguing that it is unconstitutionally cruel.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has a new officer on the streets this week.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has a new officer on the streets this week.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller has finished testifying before Congress.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller has finished testifying before Congress.
HOUSTON (AP) - A U.S.-born 18-year-old has been released from immigration custody after wrongfully being detained for more than three weeks.
HOUSTON (AP) - A U.S.-born 18-year-old has been released from immigration custody after wrongfully being detained for more than three weeks.
WSIL - The break from summer will lose its grip slowly during the next few days. ...
WSIL - The break from summer will lose its grip slowly during the next few days. ...
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are looking for a missing juvenile who was last seen Monday morning at 7 a.m.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are looking for a missing juvenile who was last seen Monday morning at 7 a.m.
(WSIL) -- Kellogg is teaming up with boxed-wine company House Wine to introduce a Cheez-It and wine box.
(WSIL) -- Kellogg is teaming up with boxed-wine company House Wine to introduce a Cheez-It and wine box.
(CNN) — The spokesperson says the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this weeks congressional hearings.
(CNN) — The spokesperson says the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this weeks congressional hearings.