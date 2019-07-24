Portions of Routes 3 and 146 could reopen this week

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- People impacted by detours caused by flooded waters could see relief this week.

Keith Miley with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says portions of Route 3 and Route 146 could reopen by the end of Friday.

All or portions of Route 3 South to the intersection of 146, and Route 146 West into Cape Girardeau could reopen by the weekend.

Crews are already working to clean the roadway of debris and silt. Once the water has completely receded, crews will inspect the roads for damage.

Miley says the water is dropping at a consistent rate, but is still covering portions of the roadway.

