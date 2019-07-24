14-year-old charged with firing shots at Rockford police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

14-year-old charged with firing shots at Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Juvenile attempted murder charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy who allegedly aimed gunfire at two Rockford police officers.

Police Chief Dan O'Shea says officers responded late Tuesday to gunfire and found several youths standing behind an elementary school. That is when the teen fired at officers approaching in a squad car and another youth.

O'Shea says the officers took "evasive action" before arresting the teen. O'Shea says the officers exercised "great restraint" and didn't return fire.

O'Shea on Wednesday called the teen's action "unacceptable," adding "parenting needs to step up in the city."

The 14-year-old's name was not released because he is a juvenile. Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said the case is eligible to move to adult court.

It wasn't immediately known if the teen has legal representation.

