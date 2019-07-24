Federal suit challenges sex offender registry

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Twenty-five people listed on the state's lifelong sex offender registry are suing to have their names removed, arguing that it is unconstitutionally cruel.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has a new officer on the streets this week.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller has finished testifying before Congress.
HOUSTON (AP) - A U.S.-born 18-year-old has been released from immigration custody after wrongfully being detained for more than three weeks.
WSIL - The break from summer will lose its grip slowly during the next few days. ...
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are looking for a missing juvenile who was last seen Monday morning at 7 a.m.
(WSIL) -- Kellogg is teaming up with boxed-wine company House Wine to introduce a Cheez-It and wine box.
(CNN) — The spokesperson says the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this weeks congressional hearings.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Youth football program offered for students in Carterville.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Are you hoping to bottle up Tuesday's weather and keep it around for a while? You're in luck! Wednesday will be a near repeat.
