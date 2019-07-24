Federal suit challenges sex offender registry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Federal suit challenges sex offender registry

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Twenty-five people listed on the state's lifelong sex offender registry are suing to have their names removed, arguing that it is unconstitutionally cruel.
  
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the plaintiffs include a woman barred by her church from a marathon to fight hunger and a man who saw hatred spewed so often his daughter was forced to move and his wife took her own life. Some of their children joined the federal suit as plaintiffs, claiming the lifetime requirement of their parents has deprived them of their constitutional rights as well.
  
State Attorney General Eric Schmitt responded Monday to the recently filed suit, saying plaintiffs are barred from bringing suit by sovereign immunity and the time to file has passed. He also argued they have not exhausted administrative remedies.
