Doctor weighs in on benefits of up-front year supply of birth control

CARBONDALE (WSIL ) -- New research finds there are benefits to giving women a year's supply of birth control pills instead of just three months at a time.

Women using birth control pills not only have to worry about taking their pills every day at the same time, but also about getting to the pharmacy to pick up their prescription.

"I think any of us that have filled prescriptions through pharmacies recognize that-- that it's a hassle to go to the pharmacy every three months," said Dr. Douglas Gates.

Medical Director and OB-GYN, Dr. Douglas Gates with New Horizons OB-GYN, says sometimes that doesn't happen in time and women fall behind.

"Were it to be any other pill, it wouldn't be quite as dramatic as a birth control pill because that is that little window when unintended pregnancies happen," said Dr. Gates.

Dr. Gates explained although doctors prescribe a year's supply of pills, insurance companies only release 30, 60, or 90 day's worth at a time to prevent potential waste.

A new study from researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found insurance companies would save money by preventing unwanted pregnancies.

"Up to 24 pregnancies a month could be prevented, unintended pregnancies could be prevented if a woman had access to a whole 12 months worth of pills," said Dr. Gates.

Dr. Gates hopes this new study will convince health care providers and policy makers to cut women a break.

"It's very gratifying to see science change policy and in this case, a research study, that was very well done, showed that policy needs to be reevaluated and hopefully changed in this arena," said Dr. Gates.