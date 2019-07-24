New K9 officer sworn in - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New K9 officer sworn in

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has a new officer on the streets this week.

The K-9, Bobi, was sworn in by a McCracken District Judge.

Bobi and handler, Deputy Kyle Latta, are the Sheriff's Office second K-9 team which will help to fight the drug problem in McCracken County.

Video of the swearing in was posted to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. (Shown below)

