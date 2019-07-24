Dry skies with a few more clouds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WSIL - The break from summer will lose its grip slowly during the next few days.  A slight warm-up is expected through the weekend.  Next chance for rain is still days away but we should expect to see a few more clouds in the sky.

Jim will look at the next chance for rain in the forecast on News 3 this evening. 

