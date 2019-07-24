Police: Golf course worker crushed by lawn care equipment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Golf course worker crushed by lawn care equipment

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) - Suburban Chicago police say a golf course employee has been fatally crushed by lawn care equipment he was using.

Westchester Police Chief Steven Stelter says 31-year-old Timothy Garvin of New Lenox was spraying chemicals at the Chicago Highlands Golf Course when a large liquid container fell and crushed him Wednesday morning.

Stelter says responding officers found Garvin under the tank. Police say he had been driving the equipment.

Garvin was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

